EDUCATION

University of Texas board approves tuition increase

EMBED </>More Videos

University of Texas board approves tuition increase (KTRK)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at all University of Texas campuses will soon see their tuition go up.

The system's Board of Regents approved a tuition increase Monday for in-state undergraduate student tuition.

Depending on the school, tuition will go up anywhere from one to seven percent.

The flagship UT-Austin could see a two percent tuition increase, which could mean $200 more each year.

Students attending UT-Austin from out of state could be paying about $700 more each year.

The new rates will be in place for the fall 2018 semester.

The board says the money will support students and help with faculty recruitment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationtuitioncollegecollege studentsuniversity of texasu.s. & worldTexasAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
More Education
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video