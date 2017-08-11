EDUCATION

University of Houston's Katy groundbreaking delayed until spring

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Land acquisition has slowed the University of Houston's construction timeline for a new Katy campus. The site is now expected to be break ground in the spring rather than in August as originally projected.

"However, the facility remains on track for the scheduled opening in 2019," Mike Rosen, executive director of media relations for the UH system, said in an email. "The land acquisition took longer than expected."

Rosen said the university was looking to purchase 46 acres for the campus, which will sit on a 125-acre development known as University Center in the northeastern quadrant of the I-10 and Grand Parkway intersection. About 2,000 students from the UH Main and UH Victoria campuses are expected to take classes at the new site, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.

Once complete, the new $32 million campus will offer undergraduate programs in engineering, nursing and business, special education and computer science. Graduate courses in engineering, nursing, psychology, computer science, math, political science as well as online programs will also be offered starting in the fall 2019 semester.

Information from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper

