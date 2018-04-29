EDUCATION

Teen's 'promposal' to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Best friends' cute promposal goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018.

Prom season is here and some people really go over the top to ask for dates.

They are called "promposals"--creative ways to ask for a prom date.

Rachel Newberry of North Carolina may have pulled off one of the sweetest ones.

In video posted online, Rachel Newberry asks her best friend Ben, who has Down syndrome, to go to prom with her.

Ben is handed flowers as he walks into an auditorium while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend in Me," the song made famous in the movie "Toy Story," is playing.

Moments later, Rachel appears behind the curtain and asks Ben.

Ben breaks down in tears when he finds out she did this all for him.

The pair have been friends since they were young.

"I don't remember a time in my life when Ben and I weren't friends. Since day one we have had such a special connection that I have never had with anyone else," said Rachel.

Rachel said she always knew she would take Ben to prom. In fact, she told her mom as early as elementary school that Ben was going to be her prom date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromdown syndromeNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
University's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out
Graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift
More Education
Top Stories
Video released of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
MD Anderson hosts 3rd Annual Prom Party Palooza
Man arrested for stolen Lego reselling operation
Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"
Show More
Widow of John DeLorean sues over money from 'Back to the Future'
Man accused of killing girlfriend dies after attempted suicide
Waffle House shooting hero raises $180k for victims' families
Girl Scout troop helps homeless girls with cookie sale
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News