Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting

Standing room only for Fort Bend ISD parents Wednesday night as district leaders laid out proposals to help alleviate school crowding.Some of the possibilities include ways to help ease crowding at Ridge Point High School and send some students to underutilized campuses. Other options include closing some schools.These are all just options right now, but even as possibilities, they have parent fired up."Most have been stressed out just worrying about what's going to happen," one parent said. "I think this is not what we signed up for."It's not just parents. Other residents are concerned about the effect on neighborhoods."We're expecting our property values to drop significantly if they close the school," says Steve Bezner, who lives near Meadows Elementary.People wore matching t-shirts supporting their schools."It's not just for our kids but for all the kids within our community, to support them, it's their future on the line," another parent said.Leaders in FBISD are quick to point out the process is still in the planning stage. No decisions have been made.Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman said he's heard from many concerned residents."You can see the passion for each one of those elementary schools. Each one of those high schools. They get a chance to comment and provide their input," Zimmerman said.Wednesday night's meeting was the last of four meetings designed to get public comment.A steering committee and consulting firm have also weighed in. The next step will be to present all this feedback to the school board next month.The district says no changes are expected for the next school year, and plans are far from final.