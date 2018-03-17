ENNIS, Texas --As the White House expresses its support in arming some teachers in hopes of preventing mass shootings, one weapons training academy is offering educators free pistol training courses.
The Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas, owned by former police officer Tim Bulot, offered 16 teachers and staff members a day of training on how to handle a weapon and gunshot trauma in the event of an active shooter.
"It's scary sometimes; we do our best to... have security at our schools, but you never know what's going to happen," teacher Kim Raney told KTVT.
The class called Defensive Pistol Training, for teachers, was announced on social media.
"This is the first time that I've done anything like this," said Bulot. "Normally it's police officers, SWAT teams and then overseas contractors is what we train here."
According to Bulot, he and his wife were inspired by the conversation surrounding arming teachers after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. He hopes to add an intermediate session for the teachers that attended the first class, and another introductory class for new teachers.