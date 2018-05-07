EDUCATION

School passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey --
A school in East Hanover, New Jersey has passed a new rule when it comes to the cheerleading squad.

Either everyone makes the squad, or no one does.

This all started after tryouts at the Morris County School, where some cuts were made.

When a parent complained that their child was not allowed on the team, the athletic director changed the policy. Now, anyone who wants to cheer can be on the squad.

The rule is being met with mixed reaction, and strong emotions from students who don't agree.

"I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window," student Stephanie Krueger says.

Some parents say when they complained the principal then threatened to disband the squad altogether.

The school is standing by the decision to allow everyone interested to participate, with the goal of being inclusive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcheerleadingschoolbig talkersbuzzworthyu.s. & worldsociety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Anderson Elementary of Spring ISD
Spring Branch ISD students crack down on vaping with awareness club
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
More Education
Top Stories
Innocent driver killed after chase ends in crash in W. Houston
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Allegations of racism after black graduates rushed off stage
Teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to violent attack
WATCH: Man helps rescue deer from Lake Conroe
Show More
Pickup truck crashes into Southwest Airlines plane
Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Rockets' players react to Game 4
Rockets take commanding 3-1 series lead against Jazz
More News