EDUCATION

School passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 4, 2018.

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey --
A school in East Hanover, New Jersey has passed a new rule when it comes to the cheerleading squad.

Either everyone makes the squad, or no one does.

This all started after tryouts at the Morris County School, where some cuts were made.

When a parent complained that their child was not allowed on the team, the athletic director changed the policy. Now, anyone who wants to cheer can be on the squad.

The rule is being met with mixed reaction, and strong emotions from students who don't agree.

"I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window," student Stephanie Krueger says.

Some parents say when they complained the principal then threatened to disband the squad altogether.

The school is standing by the decision to allow everyone interested to participate, with the goal of being inclusive.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people are sounding off online about a school's decision to allow everyone to join the cheerleading squad.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcheerleadingschoolbig talkersbuzzworthyu.s. & worldsociety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Fort Bend teacher who struggled with infertility shares message
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
More Education
Top Stories
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Truck splits in half after driver hits tree in Kingwood
Innocent man attacked by K-9 cop sues city of Houston
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
One more win: Rockets on the verge of Western Conference finals
James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kempner High School
Show More
One Minute Weather: More 90-degree heat in Houston today
New York attorney general resigns after abuse claims
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Digital Deal of the Day
TALKING TATTS: All the buzz around 'soundwave' tattoos
More News