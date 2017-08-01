BACK TO SCHOOL

New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school

New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's already back-to-school for hundreds of Houston ISD employees as they prepare to welcome students in just a few short weeks.

The district is holding new teacher orientation and training this week and the teachers are excited. The atmosphere was more of a pep rally than a training seminar.


More than 1,500 new teachers were in attendance.

Most of the teachers do have previous experience but it will be their first time teaching in HISD.

All the teachers will have off next week before returning for final preps to their classrooms August 14.

Students start classes August 28.

Other districts are also holding new teacher training this week, including Alvin ISD and Katy ISD.

