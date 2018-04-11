EDUCATION

All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with TSU law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.

In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special.

The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"

SEE ALSO: 7 graduation stories that will touch your heart

The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.

MUST SEE: Lamar High School student gets full scholarship to 20 universities

EMBED More News Videos

Lamar High School student gets accepted from 20 universities

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtexas southern universityschooluniversity of houstonhouston community collegeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Fort Bend ISD parents share frustration over rezoning proposal
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
More Education
Top Stories
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
At least 100 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 Astros loss vs. Twins
Digital Deal of the Day
EARLY WARNING: Plan for possible storms on Friday
Show More
Girl caught on camera stealing 71-year-old woman's dog
Witnesses to deadly I-45 crash say airborne car hit bus
Man allegedly chokes son's teammate over video game fight
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
Purse snatcher drags woman as they struggle over bag
More News