EDUCATION

HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools

HISD is offering free meals to children this summer. (HoustonISD.org)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This summer, children are eligible to receive free, nutritionally balanced meals at more than 250 Houston-area schools.

HISD's Summer Meal Program runs from May 31 until August 4. Children do not need to be enrolled in summer school to participate, and there is no paperwork or registration required.

Both breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Adults can also purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.50.

"We feel it is important that our children continue to have access to healthy meals throughout the summer months," said Betti Wiggins, HISD's Officer of Nutrition, said in a news release. "Hunger does not end when the school year does."

A full list of participating schools is available at HoustonISD.org/FreeSummerMeals. After August 4, the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department will continue to provide free meals at certain locations.

