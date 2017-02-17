HISD State of Schools address sells out Hilton Americas Hotel

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Richard Carranza delivered his first State of the Schools address to a sold-out crowd at the Hilton Americas Hotel in downtown Houston.Superintendent Carranza focused on HISD's ongoing efforts to strengthen academic and fine arts programs, improve equity within schools and create a world-class school district.Principals, teachers and students from throughout the district attended as well as local community leaders and elected officials.HISD is the largest school district in Texas educating over 215-thousand students.