HISD State of Schools address sells out Hilton Americas Hotel

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston Independent School District Superintendent Richard Carranza delivered his first State of the Schools address to a sold-out crowd at the Hilton Americas Hotel in downtown Houston.
Superintendent Carranza focused on HISD's ongoing efforts to strengthen academic and fine arts programs, improve equity within schools and create a world-class school district.
Principals, teachers and students from throughout the district attended as well as local community leaders and elected officials.
HISD is the largest school district in Texas educating over 215-thousand students.