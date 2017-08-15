HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its annual accountability ratings of school districts and individual campuses Tuesday morning.
HISD leaders explained the results and TEA's warning of a possible takeover of 10 schools during a news conference.
The district was warned that if any failed again, a state manager would be hired to oversee the entire district.
The HISD confirmed they are making progress but acknowledge there is a lot of work to do.
A recently passed law means schools that continue to receive accountability ratings of improvement required (IR).
18 schools were removed from the list this year but the district continues to focus on those still at risk.
The schools included on the IR list for 2017 are:
Henry Middle School
Mading Elementary
Wesley Elementary
Dogan Elementary
Highland Heights Elementary
Woodson K-8
Blackshear Elementary
Wheatley High School
Worthing High School
Kashmere High School
Kashmere High School has actually been included on the list for the past eight years.
For the entire 2017 state accountability ratings and distinction designations, visit the TEA website.
