UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

Local graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift

EMBED </>More Videos

Local graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Famous Houston graffiti artist GONZO247 has redesigned a classroom at the University of Houston's Valenti School of Communication.

The project is being done in an effort to revamp the School of Communication's classes.

GONZO, whose real name is Mario E. Figueroa Jr., is a self-taught artist who was exposed to graffiti and began his art career in 1985.

The founder of The Graffiti & Street Art Museum of Texas, he established a Houston Wall of Fame, the city's first largest art production of its kind.

Gonzo has participated in over 50 exhibitions, and has serviced several communities in the city.

RELATED: The history behind the iconic downtown mural
Meet Gonzo - the artist behind the Chevron Houston Marathon poster
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonschoolgraffitiartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Fire at UH parking garage sends firefighter to hospital
Former public address announcer for Rockets, UH has died
One-of-a-kind railcar driven by Roy Hofheinz now up for sale
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
More university of houston
EDUCATION
Teachers union: HISD laying off 200-250 in effort to reduce deficit
What is the Day of Silence?
Student brings 'airsoft' gun to Sugar Land Middle School
Teacher suspended for playing allegedly racist song in class
More Education
Top Stories
Teachers union: HISD laying off 200-250 in effort to reduce deficit
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Man charged with murdering ex after she told him to move out
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Show More
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
New CDC study shows spike in autism diagnoses
Rockets tickets for round 2 of NBA playoffs on sale today
More News