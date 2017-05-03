EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=956052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nationally, college students are expected to spend up to $1,100 on textbooks, but there are ways to get significant savings.

For the third year in a row, Galveston College has been ranked the number one community college in Texas.Schools.com evaluated community colleges in the Lone Star State and says Galveston College takes top honors for student success.The site says the school offers relatively low tuition costs, and a low student-to-teacher ratio, making it a smart choice for students."This is great news for our regents, faculty, staff, and students," says Galveston College President Dr. W. Myles Shelton. "It is a tremendous finishing touch to our 50th anniversary celebration. We look forward to an increase in excellence as we move forward to serve our constituents by opening doors and changing lives."The college is celebrating 50 years this year, and is now the choice of more than 2,200 students on the island.Another 4,000 students take professional development and continuing education classes at the college each year.