Two teachers are getting ready to talk to the Fort Bend ISD school board Monday evening about attacks that happened in their classroom.The teachers at Ridgemont Elementary School say they've had it with how the district is handling the discipline of two second graders.The Fort Bend Employee Federation says in one instance the student threw a chair at the teacher, hitting her arm, wrist and knocking her into a cabinet.The teachers' union says those students, one 7-year-old and one 8-year-old, should have been removed from regular classrooms, but were not."It does not surprise me, it does not surprise me at all. There's a lot of absentee parents that expect the schools to raise their kids," said Josh Perez, a parent at the school.