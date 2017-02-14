EDUCATION

Ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer gets 6 months in prison

Officials say a Dallas-area teacher's aide faked having cancer and his time off granted for surgery coincided with a West Virginia court date. (KTRK)

CHARLESTON, WV --
A former Dallas-area teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been sentenced to six months in prison in a separate case in West Virginia.

The Dallas Morning News reports that 56-year-old Kevin MaBone was sentenced Monday in federal court.
ORIGINAL STORY: Texas teacher's aide faked cancer for time off

The newspaper said he was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay back more than $6,800 he admitted stealing from Job Corps by using a government credit card for fuel for his personal vehicle.

MaBone admitted using the card in 2014-15, when he was director of social development at the Charleston Job Corps Center.

Police in Texas filed an arrest warrant against MaBone in January charging him with one count of theft, but authorities have said they aren't sure whether they will pursue the case.
