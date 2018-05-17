EDUCATION

Young, scrappy and hungry: Houston students to meet cast of hit musical 'Hamilton'

Some high school students in the Houston area will have the chance to meet the cast of Hamilton.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many Houstonians have been scrambling to see the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton" during its tour stop in the Bayou City, but some students at Westside High School are getting a front row seat.

In fact, the story set to hip-hop beats about Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers, is part of their curriculum.

Through the Hamilton Education Program, students have the opportunity to write and perform their own raps, songs, and other performance pieces inspired by what they've learned from "Hamilton" in class.

It also gives them a ticket to the hottest show in town. Students not only get to see "Hamilton," they will have the chance to ask cast members questions on Thursday.

The program is only for low-income schools and Houston teachers were allowed to apply.

Once accepted, schools have access to material from the Hamilton era along with other material from the musical to study in class.


Another bonus? Students are inspired to become historians, writers, musicians and performers.

"I think as a teacher it's fun to see kids get passionate about history, as passionate as I am. It allows the students to be really creative, and I get to see a different side of them," said Westside AP U.S. History teacher Kaitlin Kindred.

Some Houston high school students have brought the hit musical Hamilton to the classroom.



Students say they also connect better to the musical because of the way it's presented.

"I think I'm going to be able to hold the information a lot better, and I will probably be able to understand it more, too," said student Bailee Jackson.

The class will get to see the musical Thursday at the Hobby Center.

The last Houston performance of "Hamilton: An American Musical" is Sunday.

'Hamilton' cast performs for audience of one in Houston: George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush spent time with the cast of 'Hamilton: An American Musical' Tuesday in Houston.

