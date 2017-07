7 back to school mistakes to avoid

It's almost that time of the year again -- back to school!The website All The Moms put together a list of seven mistakes it feels parents should avoid.-First, don't take the kids with you when you do back to school shopping. Go alone!-Don't go all out on the first lunch.-Don't forget immunization shots before kids head back.-When you do drop them off on the first day, don't get emotional. Remember mom and dad, it's tough on them too!-Don't display their work yet.-Don't friend their teacher on social media. Stick to email or phone calls.-Don't complain on social media.RELATED: Children's Museum of Houston offering free immunizations