EDUCATION

7 back to school mistakes to avoid

7 back to school mistakes to avoid

It's almost that time of the year again -- back to school!

The website All The Moms put together a list of seven mistakes it feels parents should avoid.

-First, don't take the kids with you when you do back to school shopping. Go alone!
-Don't go all out on the first lunch.
-Don't forget immunization shots before kids head back.
-When you do drop them off on the first day, don't get emotional. Remember mom and dad, it's tough on them too!
-Don't display their work yet.
-Don't friend their teacher on social media. Stick to email or phone calls.
-Don't complain on social media.

RELATED: Children's Museum of Houston offering free immunizations
