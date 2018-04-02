Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of girl killed on her prom night

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pleads guilty to murder for crash that killed teen on her prom night (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a teenager on her way home from the prom entered a guilty plea nearly 2 years later.

EMBED More News Videos

Miya Shay reports on man pleading guilty in crash that killed teen on prom night


Edin Palacios was charged in the death of 18-year-old Jocelynn Valero after the accident that killed her in May 2016. Today, his attorney says he is pleading guilty to murder.
VIDEO: Dozens gather to remember slain teen at crash site
EMBED More News Videos

There is a growing memorial at the intersection where a teen was killed returning from prom with her date.



Houston police say Palacios was running from police when his pickup truck struck the car carrying Valero and her prom date.

Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol was almost double the legal limit.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver charged in death of prom-goer

Valero died at the scene of the violent crash, while her date was transported the hospital for surgery. He survived the wreck, along with Palacios, who only had minor injuries.
VIDEO: 'He has to pay for what he did'
EMBED More News Videos

The victim's family says she had hopes to go to college after graduation.


Valero was nominated for prom queen by classmates at YES Prep North Central campus.

"She had a bright future ahead of her," Valero's sister Analisa Valero said. "This isn't fair. I'm angry. I wanted to see her get married, I wanted to see her have kids."

EMBED More News Videos

A student from KIPP Academy has died in a crash in north Houston



A sentencing hearing for Palacios is scheduled for Thursday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drunk driving deathpromcourtHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Stripes stores selling commemorative Selena-themed cups again
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
Show More
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Boy found 'alive and talking' after falling into drainage pipe
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
Man killed by train along tracks in Kingwood
More News
Top Video
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
Stripes stores selling commemorative Selena-themed cups again
Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
More Video