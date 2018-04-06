Driver sentenced to 32 years in prison for killing girl on her way home from prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Drunk driver who killed girl on her way home from prom gets 32 years in prison (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A drunk driver who admitted to killing a teenager on her way home from the prom could spend decades behind bars.

EMBED More News Videos

Miya Shay reports on man pleading guilty in crash that killed teen on prom night


Edin Palacios entered a guilty plea this week in the death of 18-year-old Jocelynn Valero.

Valero was killed in a car crash in May 2016. Houston police say Palacios was running from police when his pickup truck struck the car carrying Valero and her prom date.

VIDEO: Dozens gather to remember slain teen at crash site
EMBED More News Videos

There is a growing memorial at the intersection where a teen was killed returning from prom with her date.



Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol was almost double the legal limit.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver charged in death of prom-goer

Valero died at the scene of the violent crash, while her date was transported the hospital for surgery. He survived the wreck, along with Palacios, who only had minor injuries.

The attorney for Palacios told ABC13 he was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder charge.

VIDEO: 'He has to pay for what he did'
EMBED More News Videos

The victim's family says she had hopes to go to college after graduation.


Valero was nominated for prom queen by classmates at YES Prep North Central campus.

EMBED More News Videos

A student from KIPP Academy has died in a crash in north Houston

Related Topics:
drunk driving deathpromcourtHouston
