Truck driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer crashes through restuarant on Grand Parkway near Richmond. (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A truck driver is dead and others are injured after a big rig slammed into a restaurant Thursday morning in Fort Bend County.

The accident happened at a Shogun Japanese Grill adjacent to the old Palladium theater in the 7300 block of SH-99 near Richmond around 9 a.m.

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on the Grand Parkway when it veered across the median, onto the feeder road and then into the restaurant. The truck hit two vehicles in the process.



According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office the tractor trailer was carrying liquid nitrogen but there is no Hazmat threat.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway were closed at West Bellfort during the investigation.

Investigators say the driver was slumped over the wheel of the truck. They are investigating the cause of the crash as possibly medical related. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The restaurant was not scheduled to open until 11:15 a.m. so no one was inside at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says if the restaurant would have been open many people would have been seriously injured or killed. He said it could have been "catastrophic."
EMBED More News Videos

Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls briefs media on truck that slammed into sushi restaurant


One worker in the nail salon next door suffered minor injuries from falling equipment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
tractor trailercrashtruck crashbusinesshazmatFort Bend CountyRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Verlander insists intense pep talk late in Game 2
HISD gives parents more options for school start times
Yankees' Girardi out as manager after ALCS vs. Astros
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
Road debris causes flat tires on 19 vehicles on US 59
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Show More
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Gordon's 3 at buzzer lifts Rockets past 76ers
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
More News
Top Video
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
Fans take Astros pride up another level
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
More Video