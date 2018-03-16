PET

Dog sent overseas by mistake on United flight returned to Kansas family

Dog mistakenly sent by United to wrong city reunited with family

WICHITA, Kansas --
A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver.

Swindle told "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan Friday that she is considering a case against United Airlines. She did say she was pleased with United's efforts to return Irgo. She said the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

RELATED: United says flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in overhead bin, offers refund to family


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
