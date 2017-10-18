Dickinson to make final storm debris pass Oct. 25

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --Dickinson residents who still have storm-related debris around have one more chance to take advantage of city pickup services.
The city will make its final pass for debris on Oct. 25. Homeowners are asked to keep all debris within 10 feet of the road's edge and to move vehicles obstructing road access to debris piles.
After Oct. 25, homeowners will be responsible for removing debris themselves.
Those needing assistance with interior debris removal should contact Team Rubicon Disaster Response at trfriendswoodfob@gmail.com.
