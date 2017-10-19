Clause in application requires Dickinson residents to agree not to boycott Israel to receive Harvey assistance

EMBED </>More Videos

City of Dickinson requires applicants to certify they would not take part in "boycott of Israel." (KTRK)

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was one of the hardest areas hit by Hurricane Harvey, but a clause in a grant application has many asking questions in the city of Dickinson.

In section 11 of the application, applicants must agree to not boycott Israel during the agreement.

"The application clearly requires people to have a certain political expression in order to get government benefits," Attorney Randy Kallinen said.

The ACLU of Texas issued a statement and called the requirement unconstitutional. A recent Texas law requires all state contractors to certify that they are not participating in boycotts of Israel.



The city of Dickinson attorney said they are following the law. House Bill 89, also known as Anti-BDS, prohibits state agencies from contracting with and certain public funds from investing in companies that boycott Israel. The bill was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May.

Kallinen said when it comes to individuals, there may be questions about how the law is interpreted.

"Conditioning the much needed relief from Harvey and other disasters upon adopting a certain political position is really something that is very distracting and slows down the process of rebuilding after Harvey," he added.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsisraelhurricane harveylawsDickinson
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
Show More
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
More News
Top Video
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
More Video