Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt is underway after a person was found shot to death in a vehicle near Ella and Kuykendahl in north Houston.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies are actively searching for a suspect. No description is available.

There is a wide perimeter set up in the area. Residents are being cautioned to be on alert.



Deputies are searching by air and ground, near some apartment complexes and wooded areas.
