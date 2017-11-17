Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting

Update: Armed suspect in shooting on 14300 block of Ella Blvd has not been apprehended, residents should be vigilant and call 911 if you see suspicious activity. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uV3Hs2yhZE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 17, 2017

A manhunt is underway after a person was found shot to death in a vehicle near Ella and Kuykendahl in north Houston.According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies are actively searching for a suspect. No description is available.There is a wide perimeter set up in the area. Residents are being cautioned to be on alert.Deputies are searching by air and ground, near some apartment complexes and wooded areas.