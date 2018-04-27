A man who rammed patrol cars and an innocent driver's vehicle allegedly begged for officers to shoot him during a police chase Thursday night.Authorities say it all started on the Eastex Freeway and Will Clayton Parkway when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the suspect.The man was wanted for outstanding warrants that include possession of a controlled substance and failing to register as a sex offender.The suspect refused to stop, went south into town and then westbound on Katy Freeway.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect rammed multiple DPS vehicles.At that point, deputies fired at least nine shots at the suspect. He was not hit.The chase ended when the man smashed his truck into a van and then a tree at Hammerly and Brittmoore.He was finally arrested when deputies and troopers used a Taser to subdue him."When he got out of the vehicle, he was messing around with his hands and deputies told him to keep your hands up, let me see your hands. They ended up using their Taser on him," said John Villareal with the Houston Police Department.There were no injuries from the incident.The suspect now faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.