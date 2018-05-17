A man is arrested for leaving his 18-month-old daughter in a hot car for almost 20 minutes.Baytown police say 24-year-old Gene Curry left his daughter in the car. The windows were up and she was covered in a blanket, making the situation even worse.Baytown police say the child was discovered inside of the car in a Kroger parking lot.Officers say Curry initially said the child had been in the car for 10 minutes. But after reviewing surveillance video, officers determined it was nearly twice that long.Here are some important reminders from Baytown police:Police say cracking a window or parking in the shade isn't a sufficient safeguard.A child's body temperature rises five time faster than an adult's does.Even if it's 60 outside, your car can still heat up to well above 110 degrees.Curry is now charged with child endangerment.