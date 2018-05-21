Crosby High School shooting threat allegedly found written on restroom wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom (KTRK)

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crosby ISD police are investigating after an alleged shooting threat was found written on a bathroom wall at Crosby High School.

According to district officials, the threat found Monday morning alleged that a shooting would happen at the campus on May 30.

The threat did not name any specific students or group of students, school officials said.

The district urged students, parents and staff to remain vigilant and said it is not taking lightly any threat made against student safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatinvestigationtexas newsschool safetystudentshigh school
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School
Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Here's how you can help the Santa Fe shooting victims
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Show More
Eye on the Gulf later this week
Constable issues himself ticket for traffic violation
'I love you. Keep running' Teens recall escaping deadly gunfire
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More News