METROLift bus driver critical after being shot in northeast Houston

A METROLift bus driver was shot overnight, police say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities believe the person suspected in three recent murders, including the deaths of two separate mattress store employees, in the Houston area also shot a METROLift driver.

The 22-year-old victim is in critical condition after the shooting Monday morning in northeast Houston.


The shooting happened along Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway around 3:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman with METRO tells ABC13 the driver stopped at a Shell gas station to grab a drink and use the restroom.

Police say the clerk and another person inside the store then heard a gunshot. They went outside and the driver walked up, saying he'd been shot.

That's when the driver collapsed near the front door of the store.

The driver was shot in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

We're told the victim is a contractor with First Transit.

During a joint news conference, Houston police and Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was part of a crime spree that they believe was committed by Jose Gilberto Rodriguez.

RELATED: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez identified as suspect in deaths at 2 Houston area mattress stores and Cypress home

