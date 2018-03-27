Authorities recovered a body on Lake Conroe during the search for a missing fisherman Tuesday afternoon.After hours of searching the lake, crews discovered the body just before 4 p.m.According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Office, a boat was found floating in the middle of the lake around 11 a.m.Deputies say the 55-year-old black man was seen fishing at the lake around 8:00 p.m. Monday.A witness found a boat floating in the lake Tuesday morning and alerted authorities.Authorities tracked the boat number back to the 55-year-old man and alerted his family.