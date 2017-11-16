County files suit against Arkema

Harris County officials made good on a promise to sue Crosby chemical plant Arkema Thursday.The suit, first discussed in September, claims the plant's explosion after Harvey caused negative health effects to residents nearby."Companies should be on notice that we care when they pollute our air, our water, our environment," Ogg said. "We are looking into exactly what happened at the plant. We are gathering facts and we will apply the law. Arkema is under criminal investigation."Thursday's suit alleges Arkema had unpermitted air releases, wastewater releases, violated the Clean Air Act and asks for reimbursement for costs incurred by the county during the enforcement of the 1.5-mile evacuation zone. It also asks for an "environmental audit" of the Arkema plant to find out what it will take to "bring the Facility into compliance."Additionally, the county alleges that because the facility is in a floodplain, any buildings must have a permit under floodplain regulations. County records show Arkema doesn't have a permit for one or more of the structures on the property, the suit alleges."This was a very dangerous situation," County Attorney Vince Ryan said in an e-mailed statement. "Arkema must take responsibility for its inability to ensure the safety of the people of the Crosby community and those who protect them."Wednesday, members of the Chemical Safety Board questioned Arkema's safety plans after building the plant in a flood zone and not having a disaster plan that included the possibility of significant flooding.