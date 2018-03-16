COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Houston. (AP Photo/John McConnico)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, so get your green ready and make a plan to party.

Pimlico Irish Pub

Enjoy green beer paired with Texas BBQ and live music. The celebration will run all day and night, both inside and outside.

Kenneally's
The famous Houston hot spot is hosting an "Under the Tent" party. The Irish Pub will serve stew with Guinness bread sandwiches for lunch. Later that afternoon, there will be live music, step dancers and bagpipers.

Red Lion British Pub

The pub will have a live DJ and grub on Saturday night.

Kings Bierhaus
The beer hall will have all day specials on Irish whiskeys, beers and food items. Live Irish music will start at 5 p.m.

Molly's Pub

At all locations enjoy a pint of beer, Irish dancers and bagpipers.

Crawl For The Culture
The third edition of the Bar Crawl For the Culture takes place at Turkey Leg Hut, Front Deck and Faces Ultra Lounge in Houston's Third Ward.

Most importantly, if you plan to drink some green beer or some Irish whiskey, make sure you have a safe ride.

Crown Royal is joining forces with Lyft to provide $10 off rides around town, starting at 12 a.m. Saturday and ending at 11:49 p.m. Sunday. Enter the promo code CROWNRIDES when you are using the app. You must be 21 or older to qualify for the deal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsSt. Patrick's Dayholidaygood newsbeer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video