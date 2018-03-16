Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, so get your green ready and make a plan to party.
Pimlico Irish Pub
Enjoy green beer paired with Texas BBQ and live music. The celebration will run all day and night, both inside and outside.
Kenneally's
The famous Houston hot spot is hosting an "Under the Tent" party. The Irish Pub will serve stew with Guinness bread sandwiches for lunch. Later that afternoon, there will be live music, step dancers and bagpipers.
Red Lion British Pub
The pub will have a live DJ and grub on Saturday night.
Kings Bierhaus
The beer hall will have all day specials on Irish whiskeys, beers and food items. Live Irish music will start at 5 p.m.
Molly's Pub
At all locations enjoy a pint of beer, Irish dancers and bagpipers.
Crawl For The Culture
The third edition of the Bar Crawl For the Culture takes place at Turkey Leg Hut, Front Deck and Faces Ultra Lounge in Houston's Third Ward.
Most importantly, if you plan to drink some green beer or some Irish whiskey, make sure you have a safe ride.
Crown Royal is joining forces with Lyft to provide $10 off rides around town, starting at 12 a.m. Saturday and ending at 11:49 p.m. Sunday. Enter the promo code CROWNRIDES when you are using the app. You must be 21 or older to qualify for the deal.