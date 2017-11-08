What's new at the Nutcracker Market

Brittany Hankamer has been a Nutcracker Market shopper for years, but this year she's a vendor."We typically tailgate with our girlfriends so we won't be doing that this year, but this is one of things we look forward to," said Hankamer.She started a business from her Spring home in the past year. Her "Eat, Drink, Host" products are designed for those who like to do just that, without the cleanup."It really was founded on a love for entertaining and my business partner and I thought over a few glasses of wine we'd love to have parties, but we don't want to spend a ton of money. We'd love to be able to get it ready quickly and throw away once through," said Hankamer.Fifty-three of the 280 vendors are new this year, just like Brittany. Market Chair Myrna Fisch says each year they try to bring in fresh items, yet keep the familiar favorites too. She's hoping customers will return despite a rough year with Harvey."I do expect for it to have an impact but I don't know if it's a good impact or a bad impact. It's a 50/50 shot. I think a lot of people don't have the funds. I hope they can at least come out and by a ticket and come in. It's a happy time and get your mind off FEMA," said Fisch.More jewelry vendors are lined up along with upscale Vineglace wine chillers. Fisch believes some will look to replace damaged Christmas decorations from the flood. She points out it's all one stop shopping there.