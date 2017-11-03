EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2600746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crowds explode as Astros players come through the World Series victory parade.

Fans have packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astro's first-ever MLB Championship victory.Officials have extended the parade route to accommodate the extra crowd.The celebration started on Smith at Lamar, proceeded north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ended at Lamar Street. The route was extended two blocks south to St. Joseph, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced earlier Friday.Immediately after the parade, there will be a rally outside Houston's City Hall as we paint the town orange!"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families after the big win.Folks slated to attend include Astros owner Jim Crane, manager A.J. Hinch, the world championship team, Astros mascot Orbit and Minute Maid Park train operator Bobby the Engineer. The Commissioner's Trophy will also be on hand.Wear your Houston Astros gear. Dress comfortably and please bring plenty of water.The event is completely free and open to the public. There is no bleacher seating.There are two designated ADA accessible locations on the route: Smith at Walker and Pease and Louisiana.