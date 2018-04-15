FREE CONCERT

Rapper Trae Tha Truth brings in the Rockets' playoff season with free concert for Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Erica Simon speaks to Houston's Trae Tha Truth, who is using tragedy to help his community triumph. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Trae Tha Truth is kicking off the 2018 playoffs with a Lift Off Party before the Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

The show will start at 6 p.m. in front of the Toyota Center's main entrance at 1510 Polk Street, and is free for everyone.

You're invited to bring family and friends for a good time before the Rockets begin the playoff season!

While the concert is free, remember that doesn't include admission to the Rockets game. Anyone attending the game still needs a ticket.
