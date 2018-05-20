'Spider-Man' is spreading joy in one lucky city

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is alive and well in Boston.
The man behind the mask is not Peter Parker, but Jalen Latimer, 19.
When he's not catching thieves just like flies, he's high-fiving and photobombing.
"I love photobombing people, it's amazing," said Latimer.
Latimer's passion to walk in the step of the fictious Peter Parker has gone viral on the web, especially tweets on Twitter with his antics.
Like a streak of light, he's been arriving just in time courtesy of the Boston subway system. In fact, he has been spotted literally hanging around--upside down--the subway in that city.
What he likes the most about being Spider-Man is making people smile.
"For me, it's all about the kids. I love seeing their reactions. I love bringing joy to their faces. I plan on volunteering at Children's hospital soon," said Latimer, who may not have radioactive blood, but a heart of gold.
As for how the people of Boston feel about a modern day man leaping around, resident Carole Brooke said to WHDH-TV, "I think it's a good thing. We need a little joy."
The people of Boston know where to turn to whenever there's a hang-up, just find Spider-Man.