  • LIVE VIDEO Inside the church service honoring Santa Fe shooting victims
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Spider-Man' is spreading joy in one lucky city

EMBED </>More Videos

Can he swing from a thread? Take a look overhead...in Boston. A real life Spide Man. (KTRK)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is alive and well in Boston.

The man behind the mask is not Peter Parker, but Jalen Latimer, 19.

When he's not catching thieves just like flies, he's high-fiving and photobombing.

"I love photobombing people, it's amazing," said Latimer.

Latimer's passion to walk in the step of the fictious Peter Parker has gone viral on the web, especially tweets on Twitter with his antics.

Like a streak of light, he's been arriving just in time courtesy of the Boston subway system. In fact, he has been spotted literally hanging around--upside down--the subway in that city.

What he likes the most about being Spider-Man is making people smile.

"For me, it's all about the kids. I love seeing their reactions. I love bringing joy to their faces. I plan on volunteering at Children's hospital soon," said Latimer, who may not have radioactive blood, but a heart of gold.

As for how the people of Boston feel about a modern day man leaping around, resident Carole Brooke said to WHDH-TV, "I think it's a good thing. We need a little joy."

The people of Boston know where to turn to whenever there's a hang-up, just find Spider-Man.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsspider-manhobbiescrime fightersviralu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
See the world's largest strawberry shortcake in Pasadena!
Texas Children's Hospital put on prom for patients
Harvey survivor receives life-changing donation from Mattress Mack
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott attends church service with victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
1 killed after truck slams into two vehicles in NE Harris County
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
Santa Fe community feeling 'solemn and shock' after shooting
Show More
Houston police officer injured after patrol car struck from behind
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
Houston police chief calls for action after fatal school shooting
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News