PARADE TIME: Houston Astros victory parade downtown today

Sneak peek at Astros parade preparations. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city of Houston will honor the Astros with a parade on Friday in celebration of the team's first MLB Championship victory.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with city workers set to shut down the parade route beginning at 1 p.m.

Get a front row seat for the victory parade! ABC13 will be there from the start. Watch live coverage on TV, ABC13.com and ABC13 news app.

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street.

Immediately after the parade, there will be a rally outside Houston's City Hall, as we paint the town orange!

PRINT THESE: Show your Astros pride! Print these convenient rally signs to take along to the parade with you. Luv Our Astros | Go 'Stros

Due to Hurricane Harvey, many of the garages downtown are not available. Check downtownhouston.org/parking to help find available parking spots.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

The parade will honor the players, coaches, staff and their families after the big win.

Folks slated to attend include Astros owner Jim Crane, manager A.J. Hinch, the world championship team, Astros mascot Orbit and Minute Maid Park train operator Bobby the Engineer. The Commissioner's Trophy will also be on hand.

Wear your Houston Astros gear. Dress comfortably and please bring plenty of water.

The event is completely free and open to the public. There is no bleacher seating.There are two designated ADA accessible locations on the route: Smith at Walker and Pease and Louisiana.

RELATED: The last time Houston had a reason to parade in downtown: Rockets 2nd world championship
Remember 1995? A look back at the Rockets back-to-back NBA championship

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

