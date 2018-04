iRise Trampoline & Fitness Park celebrated a grand opening March 10 at 7885 FM 1960 West, Houston.The indoor facility offers activities for all ages, including freestyle trampoline jumping, a ninja course, rock wall, dodgeball, handball, basketball and a three-story obstacle course.Youth and adult fitness packages are available, and the facility caters to group events. 713-242-1240. www.irisepark.com