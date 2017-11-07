FEEL GOOD

H-E-B to donate $150,000 for Sutherland Springs community after mass shooting

The Wilson County Sheriiff's Office says 'multiple people' are dead after a violent shooting at a Texas Baptist church.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --
H-E-B has launched a statewide effort to help the people of Sutherland Springs in the wake of the deadly mass shooting.

H-E-B will donate $150,000 to those impacted in the community.

"When a disaster occurs, H-E-B is dedicated to stand by the communities it serves, which is the cornerstone of our "Helping Here" philosophy," an H-E-B spokesperson said.

The donation campaign started Monday and involves all H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas. This gives customers the opportunity to support the victims and their families by making donations at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100.

All of the money accepted through H-E-B's campaign will go directly toward the victims and their families in Sutherland Springs.

"H-E-B is committed to providing assistance during times of crisis. Our hearts reach out to all at this tragic, painful time," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "It is our hope that H-E-B's donations, along with our loyal customers' support, will help our neighbors in Sutherland Springs. This is a difficult situation for many as they grieve and face unimaginable loss."

At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationsfeel goodmass shootingshootingtexas newsTexas
