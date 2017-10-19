Deshaun Watson helping furnish homes in Harvey's wake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2461935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deshaun Watson donates game check to NRG cafeteria workers hit by Harvey.

Already scoring big on the field, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wants to help families win in their recovery after Hurricane Harvey.Watson is teaming up with Ashley HomeStore today to meet with families in two northeast Houston neighborhoods that have homes built by Habitat for Humanity. Those homes sustained major damage from Harvey's flooding.Watson and company plan to furnish 176 Habitat homes.The families will receive vouchers for furniture and an invitation to shop for their wares at a private shopping event. The furniture will be dropped off at their homes early next month.Watson's connection to Habitat goes all the way back to his childhood when his family had a home built through the nonprofit.In the wake of Harvey, Watson donated his first game check with the Texans to cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who were affected by the storm.