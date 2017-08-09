COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Courthouse Annex renamed in honor of fallen officer

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Remembering a fallen officer.

Today the Courthouse Annex in Baytown was renamed to honor Clinton F. Greenwood.

The Assistant Chief of Precinct 3 was gunned down as he arrived for work at the courthouse annex back in April.

Today that annex bears his name.



"I think this is the biggest honor of Clint's career and there have been many. Thank you so much."

Leatha Greenwood could not hold back her tears at the courthouse annex renaming ceremony.

It was in April when her husband, Asst. Chief Clinton Greenwood, was killed in the back parking lot of this very building as he arrived for work.

The idea to rename the courthouse annex in his honor started the day of Greenwood's funeral.
"I had been asked a few months earlier if I knew of anyone who would be an appropriate person for this courthouse to be named. And so when we got in the truck I told Chief Eagleton to name it after Chief Greenwood," said Don Coffey, the Harris County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3.

Since April, the men and women who work there have walked past the murder scene daily.

Now that the building bears Greenwood's name, honoring his service and his legacy, those men and women can begin to reclaim this place from the shadows of that dark day.


"I think it does help us, as far as the cops that work here. Help us that were here that day, that knew him, that worked with him and for him and it's, I guess it is, I don't want it say a bandaid, but it is help. Help close that wound that's never going to close," Harris County Precinct 3 Captain Kirk Bosnal.

The Greenwood family has attended dozens of memorial services for the Asst. Chief, in fact they returned from the FBI academy only a few days ago.

So, for them the grieving process hasn't stopped. Naming the building in Greenwood's honor it is hoped the family will find peace.

RELATED: A look at the life of Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood
Remembering Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood.

