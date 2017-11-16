COMMUNITY & EVENTS

All hail! NYC taxi drivers go all out for 2018 calendar

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoots for the 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar. (WABC)

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
Buckle up! The 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar has arrived.

Each year, 12 of New York's finest drivers give their all and strike sexy poses next to their yellow cabs for the charity calendar.

The 2018 calendar features drivers from seven different countries, including Nipa, the calender's strongwoman, and Alex, the flamboyant cover man.

PHOTOS: The 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar

Each calendar costs $14.99 and can be purchased at nyctaxicalendar.com. A portion of the proceeds go toward University Settlement, a nonprofit that assists immigrants and low-income families. To date, calendar sales have raised $60,000 for the organization.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventstaxicab driverstaxi driverscalendarNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your complete guide to 2017 Christmas celebrations
'Zoo Lights' shine with Christmas cheer this weekend
More than 90 groups get $29M in Harvey relief funds
Kingwood Randall's is finally open again after Harvey
More Community & Events
Top Stories
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Female hamburglar's bizarre McDonalds break-in
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
Show More
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
Man arrested after holding family hostage in apartment
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Sheriff takes down F-Trump truck sticker post
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
More News
Top Video
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe in each state
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
More Video