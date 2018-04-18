LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --One of the crewmembers in the cockpit of the Southwest Airlines plane that suffered an engine explosion mid-flight, which killed one passenger, is a League City resident.
First Officer Darren Ellisor was working on Flight 1380 Tuesday when the aircraft suffered some sort of explosion.
According to an initial investigation, the explosion caused engine parts to fly off and shatter a window of the plane while more than 30,000 feet in the air.
A woman sitting next to the window, Jennifer Riordan, was nearly sucked out when it was shattered.
The plane, which was flying from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan was rushed off the plane with critical injuries, but later died.
An Eyewitness News crew went to Ellison's listed address Wednesday night in League City, where a woman who identified herself as his wife confirmed that he was working on board the flight.
The woman, who did not want to speak on camera, said she's "extremely proud" of her husband, who was not home at the time.
Eyewitness News learned Ellison is a former Air Force pilot.
Late Wednesday, Southwest Airlines released a statement on behalf of Ellison and Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, who was also working on the flight.
Please see below a statement from the Captain and First Officer of Flight 1380. pic.twitter.com/RjoCpucGGS— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 19, 2018
"As Captain and First Officer of the crew of five who worked to serve our Customers aboard Flight 1380 yesterday, we all feel we were simply doing our jobs. Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss. We joined our Company today in focused work and interviews with investigators. We are not conducting media interviews and we ask that the public and the media respect our focus," the statement said.
#Southwest1380 co-pilot Darren Ellisor lives in #LeagueCity. He’s a former #AirForce pilot. His wife told me she’s “extremely proud.” A neighbor said he couldn’t wait to shake his hand. #ABC13 https://t.co/mrbo7KuotF— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) April 19, 2018
Meanwhile, the plane involved in the explosion and mid-flight death was ordered grounded until an inspection of the engine blades is completed.