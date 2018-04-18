SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

League City resident and Air Force veteran identified as co-pilot on fatal Southwest flight

EMBED </>More Videos

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the crewmembers in the cockpit of the Southwest Airlines plane that suffered an engine explosion mid-flight, which killed one passenger, is a League City resident.

First Officer Darren Ellisor was working on Flight 1380 Tuesday when the aircraft suffered some sort of explosion.

According to an initial investigation, the explosion caused engine parts to fly off and shatter a window of the plane while more than 30,000 feet in the air.

A woman sitting next to the window, Jennifer Riordan, was nearly sucked out when it was shattered.

The plane, which was flying from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan was rushed off the plane with critical injuries, but later died.

RELATED: Mother of 2 died from 'blunt impact' after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest Airlines plane

An Eyewitness News crew went to Ellison's listed address Wednesday night in League City, where a woman who identified herself as his wife confirmed that he was working on board the flight.

The woman, who did not want to speak on camera, said she's "extremely proud" of her husband, who was not home at the time.

Eyewitness News learned Ellison is a former Air Force pilot.

Late Wednesday, Southwest Airlines released a statement on behalf of Ellison and Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, who was also working on the flight.



"As Captain and First Officer of the crew of five who worked to serve our Customers aboard Flight 1380 yesterday, we all feel we were simply doing our jobs. Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss. We joined our Company today in focused work and interviews with investigators. We are not conducting media interviews and we ask that the public and the media respect our focus," the statement said.



Meanwhile, the plane involved in the explosion and mid-flight death was ordered grounded until an inspection of the engine blades is completed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
southwest airlinesflight emergencyLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Southwest plane grounded pending engine inspection after fatal flight
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Witnesses: Passenger killed was nearly sucked out of plane
More southwest airlines
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush honored with moment of silence at Rockets game
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Barbara Bush's presence felt at presidential library
Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies
Southwest plane grounded pending engine inspection after fatal flight
911 operator sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency calls
Show More
30 hospitalized after crash involving Navasota ISD buses
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Barbara Bush Elementary honors namesake after her passing
Houston Rockets need better shooting in Game 2 vs. Wolves
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
More News