The gas station clerk caught in a shootout in north Houston is speaking out about the terrifying ordeal.The shooting happened on West Little York over the weekend."He pointed the gun and said, 'Lay down, lay down.' I had no idea what they were doing," Mohammed Kahloon explained.In the surveillance video, you can see Kahloon open fire on two attempted robbers, even after he was struck in the arm.We got a chance to see those injuries in person."Five on this side, one on the bottom and one on the right side. That's six and seven," he said.That's not all. In addition to bullet wounds, Kahloon got hit the mouth and had a tooth knocked out.The suspects got away empty-handed, but one of them, Jarrell Farve, had been shot. He was found in a ditch a short distance away -- dead from a gunshot wound."Did you know you had shot and made contact with the suspect right away?" Eyewitness News Reporter Erica Simon asked."No, I didn't know," Kahloon replied.ABC13 tried contacting Favre's family, but couldn't get anyone. As for Kahloon, he'll be ginger and sore for a bit, but he plans to go back to work with some security changes."Do certain things differently as we would in other circumstances and within our capability. (I'm) blessed, alive and well. Thank God," he said.