Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2655789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chase suspect takes police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move."

A chase suspect took police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move" for the officers.Deputies initially attempted to stop the man for a traffic violation in the 7400 block of Homestead in northeast Houston when he drove off.Investigators caught back up with him but he refused to pull over.Authorities were able to get ahead of the suspect and put spike strips out, but the driver saw them and stopped at I-45 south at the South Loop.That's when things got interesting.The driver refused to get out of the car, so investigators used a loudspeaker to shout instructions at him.He eventually got out and used each police order as an opportunity to show off some dance moves.This wasn't all fun and games though."At one point he backed up like he was going to run from the scene, potentially endangering officers by running across the freeway. At that point we deployed our K9 to safely take him into custody," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.The suspect will be charged with felony evading.Investigators also say the suspect threw something from the vehicle during the pursuit. They are still working to find what it was.The driver was evaluated by paramedics after his encounter with the K9 officer but suffered only minor injuries.