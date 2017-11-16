Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD orders turn into a freeway dance party for chase suspect on I-45. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A chase suspect took police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move" for the officers.

Courtney Fischer is live where this bizarre chase came to an end with the latest on this investigation on ABC13.

Deputies initially attempted to stop the man for a traffic violation in the 7400 block of Homestead in northeast Houston when he drove off.

Investigators caught back up with him but he refused to pull over.

Authorities were able to get ahead of the suspect and put spike strips out, but the driver saw them and stopped at I-45 south at the South Loop.

That's when things got interesting.

The driver refused to get out of the car, so investigators used a loudspeaker to shout instructions at him.

He eventually got out and used each police order as an opportunity to show off some dance moves.
EMBED More News Videos

Chase suspect takes police orders as an opportunity to "bust a move."



This wasn't all fun and games though.
"At one point he backed up like he was going to run from the scene, potentially endangering officers by running across the freeway. At that point we deployed our K9 to safely take him into custody," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

The suspect will be charged with felony evading.

Investigators also say the suspect threw something from the vehicle during the pursuit. They are still working to find what it was.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics after his encounter with the K9 officer but suffered only minor injuries.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
police chasehouston police departmentdanceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
One dead after being shot in head in SE Houston
Thousands of Houston-area homes flood over and over
Texas State University remembers Humble student
Thieves find new ways of hiding gas pump skimmers
10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend
SWAT team called to home with barricaded man
Show More
Baytown student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
Vandals burn portraits of fallen heroes with cigarettes
FBI: New Orleans fugitive may be hiding in Houston
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
How you can score an autograph from Astros
More News
Top Video
Throwback food and drinks that made a comeback
Let's Eat: Turkey Tamales
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
More Video