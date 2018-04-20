Cement truck driver killed in rollerover crash near Fulshear

Major crash: FM 1093 / Bowser Rd. This is just west of Weston Lakes. Cement truck involved and there is a confirmed fatality. Use an alternate if possible. #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/kp5tljcAVZ — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 20, 2018

A cement truck driver was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Fort Bend County.According to authorities, the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near FM 1093 and Bowser Road.The driver of the truck was pinned underneath the vehicle.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.