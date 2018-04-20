Cement truck driver killed in rollerover crash near Fulshear

EMBED </>More Videos

Cement truck driver killed in rollerover crash near Fulshear. (KTRK)

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
A cement truck driver was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Fort Bend County.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near FM 1093 and Bowser Road.

The driver of the truck was pinned underneath the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiestraffic accidentFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Former Cy-Creek band director gets prison in student sex case
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
Show More
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
More News