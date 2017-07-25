HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston woman says she was shocked by what she found in the vacuum cleaner box she just bought. And things got even worse when she tried to return it.
Annie Banerjee says she bought the $300 Dyson vacuum cleaner at the Target near the Galleria Sunday.
When she got home, she discovered towels, a can of Chili and rocks in the box. She returned to the store an hour later and says the manager told her there was nothing that could be done.
Banerjee says the store even called police on the "Hispanic" woman for trespassing.
Target released a statement:
"At Target, we want our guests to feel welcome and respected whenever they shop in our stores. We regret the experience that Ms. Banerjee had in our Houston Galleria store on Sunday and have reached out to her to apologize. We will be refunding Ms. Banerjee's money and providing her a new Dyson vacuum at Target's expense. We've also addressed the situation with the team members who were involved and will use this as a learning opportunity for our team."
