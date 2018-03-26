BUSINESS

Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown

JSW Group announces $500 million expansion that will bring 500 jobs to Baytown. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Late Sunday night, a huge announcement came from the overseas trip that will have a huge impact on the Houston economy.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in India working to increase political and economic ties between the country and Texas.

Just announced a major steel company is expanding.

JSW Group announced a $500 million expansion at its Baytown facility.

The expansion will create 500 new jobs at the steel plant.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia was the only television reporter from Houston that was there for the announcement.

The company will be given a Texas Enterprise Fund award to help make the expansion happen.

According to the JSW Group website, the company is ranked one of the top businesses in India. It has a focus on steel, cement, energy and infrastructure.

Company leaders thanked Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas for making their dream become a reality.

RELATED: AMONG FRIENDS: Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai

Follow Pooja Lodhia as she continues to travel with Gov. Abbott on Facebook and Twitter.
