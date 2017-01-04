BUSINESS

My Pillow Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked

Many people saw My Pillow commercials over the holiday weekend. This week, the Better Business Bureau lowered the company's rating to an "F."

The BBB revoked its accreditation of My Pillow for violating its advertising code.

The bureau said the company's buy-one-get-one-free offer could be mistaken as an everyday price. But it should only be available for a limited time.

The BBB also said images on the My Pillow box do not match the product inside. My Pillow is also accused of offering a full warranty when it wasn't full.

The company said it will make changes this year.
