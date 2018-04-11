BUSINESS

Houston man files lawsuit against Facebook over privacy breach scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Locals disappointed to learn of Facebook privacy breach scandal (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man is seeking potentially millions of dollars in damages after he claims Facebook shared his information without his consent.

"What happened with Facebook affects everyone in the country. Not just people here in Houston or in Texas," Attorney Craft Hughes said.

Hughes spoke to Eyewitness News about the lawsuit against the social media giant. He said he filed the complaint on behalf of local businessman Mathew Lodowski.

Lodowski said Facebook reportedly shared personal information without millions of Americans' consent.

"Make your guidelines clear, that you are going to use and sell for the ads," Hughes said.

On Capitol Hill today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he would do things differently when it came to notifying users about their information being obtained by Cambridge Analytica.

"Privacy is a term, concept is more and more disappearing," Hughes said.

A University of Houston professor told Eyewitness News that when people agree to join a social media site and accept their terms, they are surrendering a lot of rights.

"Basically, the fundamental problem is people volunteer information. Just to be clear, we are giving the information," University of Houston professor Dr. Ernest Leiss said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfacebookscandalmark zuckerberglawsuitHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Get to know these 3 new Memorial businesses
Stressed? Let these Tax Day freebies and deals relax you
How to get a bigger tax refund
Free ways to file your taxes
More Business
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers, including management positions
Show More
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7,000 for 'flamingo' flub
Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
More News