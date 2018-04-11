A Houston man is seeking potentially millions of dollars in damages after he claims Facebook shared his information without his consent."What happened with Facebook affects everyone in the country. Not just people here in Houston or in Texas," Attorney Craft Hughes said.Hughes spoke to Eyewitness News about the lawsuit against the social media giant. He said he filed the complaint on behalf of local businessman Mathew Lodowski.Lodowski said Facebook reportedly shared personal information without millions of Americans' consent."Make your guidelines clear, that you are going to use and sell for the ads," Hughes said.On Capitol Hill today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he would do things differently when it came to notifying users about their information being obtained by Cambridge Analytica."Privacy is a term, concept is more and more disappearing," Hughes said.A University of Houston professor told Eyewitness News that when people agree to join a social media site and accept their terms, they are surrendering a lot of rights."Basically, the fundamental problem is people volunteer information. Just to be clear, we are giving the information," University of Houston professor Dr. Ernest Leiss said.